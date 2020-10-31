Frank Spodnick Sr.
Dec 8, 1929 - Oct 16, 2020
Frank Spodnick, Sr. age 90, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Kay (Harty) Spodnick, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in Orange City, FL. Mr. Spodnick was born December 8, 1929 in Bridgeport, son of the late Stephen and Mary (Babjak) Spodnick and had been a lifetime area resident. Frank was a United States Navy veteran and was a retired production manager for Norden Systems. He was devoted to his wife Kay, whom he called "Sweet". He always took the time to listen to others, a very generous soul who always showed compassion to those in need. He loved to brighten someone's day with a joke, a compliment, or simply sharing the candy always stashed in his pocket. He enjoyed his time at The Bridge helping others less fortunate, spending time with his neighbor Seeley Jennings, and bus trips to anywhere, especially to baseball games. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survivors include his devoted children, Frank Spodnick and his wife Barbara of Stratford, Karen Taylor and her husband John of North Haven, Pat Pettinato and her husband John of Vermont, and Aileen Marsh of Stratford; grandchildren Mark Carraro and his wife Denise, Jessica Carraro, Lauren (Pettinato) Hudspith, and husband Karl, Christine (Pettinato) Jerome and husband Zachary, Caroline Pettinato, Jeanine Marsh, and Glenn Marsh; great-grandson Wesley Hudspith; sister Marian Nettle; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Kay, a brother, Stephen Spodnick, and a sister, Elaine Perry. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, November 5th at 10:30 a.m. by meeting directly at Saint James Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: Saint James Church, c/o My Father's House, 2110 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
.