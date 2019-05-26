|
Frank Nicholas Spotlow
Frank Nicholas Spotlow, age 84, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born January 22, 1935 and was the son of Nicholas and Josephine Salvaggio Spotlow. He was predeceased by the love of his life Audrey Jose Spotlow, and sisters Angela Scinto, Annabelle Pinto, Joyce Stevens, Marion Spotlow, and brother Jerry Spotlow. He is survived by his children Donna (Bob) Turley, Susan (Zito) Spotlow, Jerry (Suzanne) Spotlow, and Sheila Spotlow, grandchildren Stephanie DeLorenzo, Lee Turley, Vanessa Spotlow, and Jerry Spotlow, great-grandchildren Bella, Vincent, and Ava, sister-in-law Marilyn and Charlie Koutrakos, and special niece Shellie and David Steinlauf Services will be private. There will be no calling hours. The family would like to thank his "Teamster" brothers for their kindness.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2019