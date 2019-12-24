Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
750 Tahmore Drive
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Frank Us Obituary
Frank Us

Frank Us, age 92, devoted husband of the late Theresia Hribar Us, of Fairfield, passed away on December 23, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-7 PM in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Funeral services will take place on Saturday 915 AM in the funeral home and 1030 AM in Holy Cross Church, 750 Tahmore Drive, Fairfield. His interment with military honor will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. The complete obituary is forthcoming. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 25, 2019
