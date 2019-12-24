|
|
Frank Us
Frank Us, age 92, devoted husband of the late Theresia Hribar Us, of Fairfield, passed away on December 23, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-7 PM in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Funeral services will take place on Saturday 915 AM in the funeral home and 1030 AM in Holy Cross Church, 750 Tahmore Drive, Fairfield. His interment with military honor will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. The complete obituary is forthcoming. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 25, 2019