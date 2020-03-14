|
FRANKLIN FARRAR
Franklin Farrar, 77 of Stratford passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Morton's Mortuary, Inc., 25 Margaret E. Morton Lane, Bridgeport. interment will follow the service in Long Hill Cemetery, Trumbull, CT. Friends are invited to the viewing Saturday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. See www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020