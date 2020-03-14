Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Farrar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Farrar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Farrar Obituary
FRANKLIN FARRAR
Franklin Farrar, 77 of Stratford passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Morton's Mortuary, Inc., 25 Margaret E. Morton Lane, Bridgeport. interment will follow the service in Long Hill Cemetery, Trumbull, CT. Friends are invited to the viewing Saturday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. See www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -