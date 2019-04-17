Connecticut Post Obituaries
Fransena Gina Hughes-Fogel, age 91, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Melvin Fogel, entered into eternal life on April 10, 2019. Born in Montpelier, VT, Fran was the eldest of four siblings and graduated high school and two years of college. She went on to teach third grade and math at Sacred Heart when she was in Stamford in the early 60's. After teaching, Fran worked as a postal clerk in Darien until her retirement. She also was Secretary of the American Postal Workers Union, in which she worked with Mel in providing help or grievances representing the Postal Union. In addition to her husband, Mel, Fran's memory will be lovingly remembered by her son, Waine Hughes, and his life partner, Stephanie Robinson; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; close friends, including Eleanor and Josephine; companions that became like family; as well as other friends and neighbors. In addition to her parents, Fran was predeceased by her siblings. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center, with a Prayer Service taking place at 3:00 p.m. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2019
