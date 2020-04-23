|
Frederick Cardinelli
Frederick Cardinelli, 92 of Wilmington died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on September 10, 1927.
Fred served in the US Army and was a proud veteran. He was a devoted father and husband, an avid fisherman, gardener, and loved to cook. He retired to NC 29 years ago and leaves his red gravy recipe as one of his legacies.
Fred is survived by his wife Barbara, son Keith and wife Carmen, daughter Teri along with her 2 children Michelle and Benjamin, daughter Laurie and husband Ray along with their 4 children; Nichole, Katelyn, Anthony, and Brandon.
Fred is with the Lord and his family and children that had unfortunately preceded him to Heaven.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28412.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020