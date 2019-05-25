Fred Pagano, Jr.

Fred Pagano, Jr., age 85, a lifelong resident of Shelton entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Griffin Hospital of Derby. Fred was born on February 28, 1934 in Shelton the son of the late Fred and Sophie Pagano, Sr.

He was a United States Army Veteran. He worked as a Tool and Die Maker at Black and Decker for many years before his retirement. Fred was an avid card player, a fishing and hunting enthusiast, a member of the Elks Club, and a member of many other clubs in the Valley. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend to all he knew.

Fred leaves behind his sister Helen Pagano, his sister-in-law Betty Pagano, nephew Ed Pagano (Linda), niece Paula Bonfiglio (Joe), his dear friend Norma Fitzgerald and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his former wife Sally Kupusta and infant child, Fred Pagano III and his brother Frank Pagano.

Friends may greet his family on Wednesday, May 29th from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. At 9:45 AM, his funeral procession will leave the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 420 Coram Ave., Shelton. Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby.