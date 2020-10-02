Freda Fensky Dickinson

February 29, 1924 - September 26, 2020 Freda Fensky Dickinson was the daughter of Gustafson and Bertha Fensky born in 1924 and passed away on September 26, 2020. She lived in Easton, Connecticut most of her life until she moved to Port Saint Lucie, Florida to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Raymond Pezzi.

Freda was a longtime member of Jesse Lee Methodist Church. She worked at Dictaphone Corporation and later Perkin Elmer. During her retirement, she enjoyed gardening in her yard, the casinos, and visiting and playing games with family and friends. Her family and friends meant so much to her. She loved word games and crosswords. She was a very creative individual who could fix anything, turn trash into treasures. She was the creator of the best Halloween costumes while residing at the Palms of Saint Lucie West, winning many awards. In for final years, she mostly enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, finishing a few every week.

Freda was predeceased by her only grandchild, Timothy Charles Lee. She was also predeceased by her parents as well as brothers Richard, Robert, Arthur, and Albert Fensky, and sisters Amelia Selski, Helen Richter, Gertrude Lekar, Hattie Stanat, and Emma Stats.

Survivors include her daughter and her husband, Ruth and Raymond Pezzi. Nieces and nephews include: William (and wife Debbie) Selski, Richard (and wife Elaine) Fensky, Lois Zandy, Emily Stanat, Kenneth (and wife Doris) Fensky, Donna Phoenix, James (and wife Sharon) Fensky, Caroline Rainey, Dennis Fensky, and Arthur Richter (and wife Kelly). Predeceased by nieces and nephews Barbara Kubit, Donald Stats and Thomas Richter.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.



