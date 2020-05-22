Fredenia (Deana) Elizabeth Cary-Brooks

Fredenia (Deana) Elizabeth Cary-Brooks, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Fredenia was born on January 23, 1940 in Charlottesville, Virginia to Ada Lee Poindexter Atkinson and Fred William Cary. She was the eldest and only girl of 5 children born of their union. Deana left Virginia at the age of 17 and relocated to Connecticut. Deana met and married James Leroy Brooks with whom she built and spent the rest of her life. Deana chose a life of service as her career by becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. Over the course of her 30 year career she worked for 13 years at the former Park City Hospital in the Emergency Room. She worked as a nurse at St. Vincent Urgent Care Center in Bridgeport, Fairfield Hills Hospital and she ended her career as a nurse with the State of Connecticut Department Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Fredenia was predeceased by her husband, James Brooks, two sons Thomas Evan Brooks and Allen Brooks. Three brothers, William Cary, Fred Cary Jr. and Jesse Cary and a granddaughter, Tanya Brooks. She is survived by her son, Earl Brooks and her daughter, Emma Brooks, her grandsons, Shane Jefferson and David Pizarro, two granddaughters Jessica Brooks and Grisella Pizarro 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store