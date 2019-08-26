|
Frederick Downey Jr.
Frederick Andrew Downey, Jr., formerly of New London, NH, Shaker Heights, OH and Easton, CT, died peacefully on August 25, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born on April 12, 1928 in Stratford, CT and was the son of the late Frederick, Sr. and Jeanette Clark Downey and the brother of the late John Downey. He was the husband of the late Phebe Hofford Downey and the father of Ann Little of Boxborough, MA, Margaret Hardy of Hollis, NH, Katherine Berges of Branford, CT, and Martha Lemp of Arlington, MA. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Fred was a devoted and much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. For complete obituary and service updates, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2019