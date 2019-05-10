Frederick E. Bialek

Frederick E. Bialek, age 72, of Watertown and formerly of Shelton, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He is the devoted husband of Susan (Huston-Morris) Bialek. Fred was born in Derby on January 13, 1947 son of the late Eugene J. and Sophie (Sciongay) Bialek and has lived in Watertown for five years, previously living in Shelton and Seymour for most of his life. He worked at Sikorsky Aircraft for over 38 years retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Echo Hose #1 Fire Company in Shelton, The Great Hill Hose Company in Seymour and served as an auxiliary police officer in Shelton & Seymour. He was a member of the Seymour Fish & Game Club and Ansonia Rod & Gun Club. Fred enjoyed cooking, watching the sunset from his barn, raising animals and riding his tractor. He is the beloved father of Frederick Bialek, Jr. and his wife Michele, Maria Garceau and her husband Jeff, Michelle Ericson, Marcella Hotchkiss, Kaitlin Erskine and her husband Keith and Darcy Cruz and her husband Frank. He is the brother of Gene Bialek, and Lorraine Bodyk. He also leaves 15 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his first wife Marcella Maria (Malinaukas) Bialek. Friends may greet his family on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road Shelton. On Tuesday, May 14th, his funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. His burial with full military honors will follow in Mountain Meadow Cemetery Seymour.