Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Frederick J. Fiorella Obituary
Frederick J. Fiorella
Frederick J. Fiorella – of Woburn, formerly of Trumbull, Connecticut, died February 3rd. Beloved husband of nearly 63 years to Janet (Forbes) Fiorella. Cherished father of Laurie (Fiorella) Lowry of Woburn, John Fiorella of CT and the late David Fiorella. Devoted grandfather of Victoria, Anthony and Elizabeth Fiorella, Peter, Joe and Angie Fiorella and Abigail Lowry, and great-grandfather of Sofia Fiorella. Dear brother of Jennie Magnotta of NY, Thomas and Ronald Fiorella of CT and the late Rosemarie Masselli and Cindy Krause. Also survived by his heart broken dog, Rosie, as well as many nieces and nephews. All services will take place at the convenience of the family and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Fred's memory to the Cor Unum Meal Center, 118 South Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843 or to Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington Street, Box #231 Boston, MA 02111.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 9, 2020
