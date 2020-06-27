Frederick Meyer Gruder
Frederick Meyer Gruder of Stratford, CT and Boynton Beach, FL passed away on June 6, 2020 after a short illness.
He was born in the Harlem section of New York City in 1925 to Sam and Bessie (Popplebaum) Gruder.
He attended the Bronx High School of Science and graduated from Evander Childs High School. A veteran of World War 2, he served in the US Army as a Medical Technician with the 52nd Field Hospital, in the Pacific Theater, attaining the rank of Sergeant (T-4).
He graduated from NYU with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. His career was spent in regulatory banking, mainly with the NY State Banking Dept. where he retired as a Senior Bank Examiner after 30 years.
He crossed the Hudson to meet Marsha (Lockser). They settled in North Bergen, New Jersey and were happily married for 65 years. Fred always put his family first and was selfless in promoting their welfare.
He enjoyed sports his entire life and took up golf after he retired.
Fred was an avid reader of the New York Times, a world traveler, and a lover of nature. He enjoyed ice cream. A great listener, he spoke more in a measured fashion and it was by example that he most impressed those around him, who now deeply feel his loss.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha, his daughter Sharon and her husband Leon Glaser of Edison, NJ, his son Kenneth and his wife Allison of Fairfield, CT and his son Martin and his partner Kendra Fujimoto of Pawtucket, RI, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren
A private funeral service was held graveside on June 7th at King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton, NJ.
Donations in Fred's memory may be made to (hadassah.org) (adleraphasiacenter.org), (chabadff.org) or a charity of your own choosing.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 27, 2020.