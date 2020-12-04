1/1
Fredrica B. Smith
Fredrica Baldwin Smith (Dica), 84 of Southport, died peacefully at home on November 30th. She was born on April 29,1936 in New York City and was predeceased by her father Moreau L. Stoddard, her mother Ruth Wells, and her sister Sibley Mahern. Dica is survived by her husband of 62 years Timothy H. Smith, son Richard J. Smith II and his wife Sasa, children Elliot and Maxine; daughter Alexandra Gerrity and her husband James, children Sophie Herman, husband Travis, and their children Sloane and Blaire, and Peter Briggs; daughter Lawson Smith and her partner Stewart Smith, children Jake, Jamie, Tess, and Wilton St. John; son Timothy W. Smith and his wife Joanna, daughters Clare and Hope; son David M. Smith and his wife Leigh, sons Reid and Timothy. Dica attended The Unquowa School in Fairfield, Miss Porters School in Farmington, and received her B.A. from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts.
Dica was a volunteer at the Fairfield Women's Exchange in Southport and was engaged in a variety of other charitable activities. She was also a member of the Fairfield Garden Club. Dica was a friend to all, a proverbial mother and grandmother to many, a confidant, a counselor, a beacon in a storm and offered a friendly and sincere smile and a greeting of "hello darling" to friends and strangers alike.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Fairfield Women's Exchange in Southport or to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Redgate-Hennessy is handling private funeral arrangements. A gathering to celebrate Dica's life will be announced at a later date. To send condolences, visit www.redgatehennessy.com



Published in Connecticut Post & Fairfield Citizen on Dec. 4, 2020.
