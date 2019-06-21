Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Frieda Lopatin
Frieda Lopatin, 97 of Fairfield, CT, passed away on June 21, 2019 at home in Fairfield. Frieda was born in Middletown, CT, a daughter of Morris Kenigsberg and Anna Kenigsberg.
Frieda graduated Summa Cum Laude from Connecticut College in New London. She was on the board of Cerebral Palsy, established a program for at risk girls in Bridgeport and was very active in Hadassah.
Frieda is survived by her daughters Laura Lopatin of San Diego, CA, Rhonda Lopatin of Atlanta, GA, her son Richard Lopatin and his wife Gail Lopatin of Fairfield, adored grandchildren Jeffrey Lopatin and Alison Levine. Frieda was predeceased by her dear husband Colman Lopatin.
Services will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, with interment following at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery, 183 Kings Highway E in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent's Foundation/Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019
