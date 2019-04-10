Frosso Costanta

Frosso Vidalis Costanta, age 94 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 63 years to the late Frosso Costanta passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Greece, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Karlou Vidalis. Frosso was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Frosso is survived by her daughter Georgia Costanta, grandson Costas Costanta, both of Bridgeport; three sisters-in-law, Anastasia Gergiou of England, Magtha Tsindos of Cyprus, Androula Lambrakis of Cyprus, a brother-in-law Kiriako Constantas of England, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Anthony Costanta.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport, with Trisagion services at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 12th at 11 a.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com

AIONIA H MNHMH