Frost Warren Tilt
Frost Warren Tilt, age 85 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Caroline Sliva Tilt, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Bridgeport Hospital. Frost was born in Norwalk, son of the late Louis and Carrie Boerum Tilt and spent most of his life in Trumbull. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Marines, and retired after thirty-eight years as a lineman for the SNET. Frost was car euthanistic and an avid NASCAR fan. He was predeceased by a son Frost William Tilt. Survivors in addition to his wife of sixty-two years include his devoted children Tamara Doherty and husband Patrick of Woodbury and Theodore P. Tilt and wife Karen of Milford, daughter-in-law Doreen Albarelli Tilt, five cherished grandchildren Charleen, Shauna, Kiersten, Erin and Clara, one great-grandson Santino, his sisters Mary Provenzano of Monroe and Evelyn Perez and husband Roger of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street Trumbull, with a Mass Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessey Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to VA Connecticut Healthcare System, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516 or Smilow Cancer Hospital. Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019