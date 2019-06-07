Frost William Tilt

Frost William Tilt, age 60, of Trumbull passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Gaylord Hospital, Wallingford surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Doreen Albarelli Tilt. Born in Bridgeport on August 21, 1958, he was a son of Frost Warren Tilt and Caroline Sliva Tilt of Trumbull. Mr. Tilt was proud to have obtained a Master's degree in finance from Fairfield University. William had been employed by Hitachi Vantara, where he worked as the Senior Director of Digital Transformation Solutions for many years. He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed getting all things related to home technology devices. He also found great enjoyment in supporting the Penn State Football program, however, his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his wife and daughter. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, son-in-law, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents and beloved wife of 33 years, Doreen, other survivors include his loving daughter, Kiersten Lee Tilt and her companion Matthew Caravella of Malden, MA, his brother, Theodore Tilt and his wife Karen of Milford, his sister, Tamara Doherty and her husband Patrick of Woodbury, his father-in-law, Jerry Albarelli of Trumbull, brother-in-law, Jerald Albarelli of Bridgeport, nieces, Clara Tilt and Charleen Ponzio, who were also his beloved goddaughters, Shauna Mango, and Erin Doherty and his nephew, Santino Infante. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Rose (Rossi) Albarelli. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, c/o Yale NH Hospital, Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary