Fusako Amy Stevane

Fusako Amy Stevane 84, of Stratford, C.T. passed away peacefully at home March 11, 2019.

She was born to the late Matsuko Noma on October 16, 1934 in Hiroshima, Japan. Sako married the late Willard Stevane in 1962, and resided together in Japan for a few years before relocating to Maine, and Montana, than making Connecticut her permanent home.

Sako is survived by two loving children: Daughter Maryann Merriman (Frederick Gallipoli) of West Haven, son Willard Stevane (Dawn Stevane) of Bridgeport.

She is also survived by and was blessed with seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Sako was predeceased by her loving daughter Lillian Zowine in 2004.

Sako leaves behind her sister inlaws, and Japanese friends whom she considered family.

Besides being a loving, devoted, hardworking mother, grandma, sister inlaw, she was a great role model.

Sako was a master chef having worked at Tomiko's Japanese restaurant for many years.

She passed her appreciation of Japanese food to many. Besides cooking, she enjoyed playing BINGO with her senior friends. She also enjoyed going to the casino. Her "Home Away From Home".

Sako wishes to spend part of eternity, among the seas of Japan, and in Connecticut, so her ashes will be spread at a later date.

All who wish to honor her life, may light a candle and say a prayer and feel the warmth of her memory. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary