1932 - 2019
Gabino Agosto was born February 20, 1932 and passed away August 2, 2019.
Gabino was a veteran of the United States Army and he retired from the United States Postal Service.
Gabino was survived by his wife Ramonita Agosto of Greenville, SC; son Oscar Agosto (JoAnne) of Tega Cay, SC; son David Agosto (Mary Jane) of Dobbs Ferry, NY; daughter Marisa Deluke (David) of Milford, CT; daughter Rachel Figueroa (Jose) of Oxford, CT; grandchildren Alisa, Matthew, Andrew, Sarah, Ariana, Aidan, Isaac, Miranda; great-grandchildren Alex, Maddy, Jack and two sisters Rosa Morales and Gladys Rivera. Also left to cherish Gabino's memory are several nieces and nephews. Gabino was predeceased by a daughter, Maritza.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens of Eastside, Greenville, SC for the exceptional care over the last four years; and to the staff of Agape Hospice in Columbia, SC a special thank you for the compassionate care during his final two weeks.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Greenville, SC 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019
