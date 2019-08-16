|
|
Gabor A. Molnar
Gabor Andrew Molnar passed away on August 13, 2019, at the age of 82. Gabor was born on December 1, 1936 to Eugene and Mary Molnar in Miskok, Hungary.
Gabe had been a Bridgeport resident for most of his life, after arriving in the US in 1945. Gabe fled to the US during World War II from Hungary and obtained US citizenship in 1957.
Gabe was a gentle, caring man. He was a devoted father and grandfather, positively impacted all the people he met, and will be greatly missed by all. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and his companion of over a decade, Brenda Bukovsky Nadeau.
Gabe graduated from Bassick High School in 1957 and served as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1959-1962. He was stationed in Inchon Korea as a member of a long line signal battalion and was later assigned to the Pentagon as a Military Intelligence Interpreter who was fluent in Hungarian and German. After his military service, Gabe had a career as a printing pressman and retired in 2001 from Herlin Press after 28 years of service.
Gabe also liked to garden, watch his favorite Miami Dolphins football team, and enjoyed spending time at the Catholic War Veterans with Brenda and their many friends.
Gabe is survived by his son Scott and his wife Sandy, son Paul and his wife Laura, as well as four grandchildren Matthew, Jenna, Lauren and Christopher. Viewing hours will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 8 to 10 a.m., at Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.
Church service will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann church in Black Rock immediately following services at Larson. A private family burial will be at a later date at the Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 17, 2019