Minotti, Gabriel Anthony, age 91, passed away June 7, 2020 peacefully with his surviving children by his side. He was originally from Bridgeport, Connecticut and resided in Lighthouse Point, Florida for the past 50 years. He was an Army war veteran (WWII) and a general contractor/builder by profession. He was the son of the late Michael and Grace and preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy, his daughter Dody and son Daniel, as well as his brothers, Charles and Michael. He is survived by his twin brother Anthony (Jane), sister Mary Ann (Leonard), his sons, David (Erin) and Gabriel Jr. (Sue), and daughter Michele DiSorbo and many nieces and nephews. Gabriel was the proud grandfather of Kathrine, David Jr/DJ (Stacy), Gabriel III (Taylor), Megan (Eyal), Angelina, Aldo and Giuliana and great-grandfather of Daniela (Danny Minotti-Fitoussi) and Adelaide (Addie). Gabriel will receive a military salute and join his wife and daughter in their final resting place. For service information: www.KraeerDeerfieldBeach.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
