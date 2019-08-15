|
Gabriel (Gabe) Biafore
Gabriel (Gabe) Biafore passed away on August 13th surrounded by his loving family. Gabe was born in Westport, Connecticut on November 28, 1939 to Louise and Gabriele Biafore.
He attended school in Bridgeport, Connecticut, graduated Warren Harding High School, where he played football and basketball. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a B.S. Degree in Education, and also graduated from Fairfield University with a Master's and Administrative Degree. After teaching in Bridgeport, he went on to undertake the position of Student Services until his retirement.
Gabe served on the Common Council in Bridgeport, for the Bridgeport Board of Education for 10 years, and was then elected to State Representative serving as Chairman of the State Insurance Committee for ten years. He was also a member of the Bridgeport Town Committee in Bridgeport. He was an active member and coach for Park City Little League for a number of years. He and his wife retired to Las Vegas in 1999.
After arriving in Las Vegas he was elected and served as a member and then President of Villa's on the Green within the Painted Desert Community. He enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends and was an avid sports fan.
Gabe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen, two sons, Anthony (Becky) and Paul (Susan) of Las Vegas, four grandchildren, Casey, Matthew, Cole and Brooke and three great-grandchildren.
Services will take place on Monday at St. James The Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 1920 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. at 10:00 a.m.
Visitation will be held on Sunday at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd. From 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Entombment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 West Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas immediately following the church.
The family wishes to thank Dr. I. Ahmed, Dr. Girish Daulat, and everyone at Aviant Hospice Hospital for their concern, comfort and support.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 16, 2019