Gabriella DiBerardino, age 77 of Trumbull and formerly Norwalk died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was the loving wife for 54 years of Walter F. DiBerardino. Gabriella was born in Rome, Italy on July 28, 1942, the daughter of the late Alberto and Rose (D'Ostilio) D'Angelo. She worked for many years at Data Switch and before she retired at Green Farms Elementary School. Gabriella was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who lived for her family. She was an amazing cook and baker. We can even say when she baked for an occasion, people would come just for her famous cream puffs. Gabriella is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Walter, her son, Walter A. DiBerardino (Eileen), daughter, Rosina Malagise (Ralph), grandchildren, Ralph, Rebecca, and Olivia, sisters, Ida and Teresa, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sabatino, Anna, and Silvio. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her memory to () To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2020