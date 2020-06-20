Gail Ann (Quinn)
Smerglinolo
On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Gail Ann (Quinn) Smerglinolo passed away in her home, peacefully in her sleep. Gail was born to Catherine and John Quinn on October 26, 1956, in Bridgeport, where she lived her whole life.
Gail graduated from Central High School in 1974, which is where she met her husband Michael. The two married on April 30, 1978 and have two children.
Gail made everyone she met feel welcome and like you were her best-friend, and she was the first to offer help in a time of need. She loved spending time with her family and watching her beloved grandsons grow. She also enjoyed knitting blankets for all the new babies in her family.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and John Quinn, her mother-and father-in-law, Frederick and Dorothy Smerglinolo, her sister Kathleen Beasley, and several of her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Gail is survived by her beloved husband Michael, her daughter and son-in-law Jillian and Patrick Frayne of Wyckoff, NJ, her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Stephanie Smerglinolo of Shelton, CT, and her three grandsons, whom she loved more than anything, Brendan and Connor Frayne, and Michael Smerglinolo. They will miss their GG. Gail is also survived by her brother Patrick Quinn (Vikki), sister-in-law Helen DeNitto, brother-in-law Jack Beasley, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Directly in St. Patrick Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Viewing will be private for family only during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you simply find the time to do a good deed for someone in need or make a donation to a charity that is close to your heart. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 20, 2020.