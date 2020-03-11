Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Baptist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Baptist


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Baptist Obituary
Gail A. Baptist
Gail A. Baptist, age 80, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Robert Baptist passed away on March 9, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Gail was born in Bridgeport on February 3, 1940 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Czur) Stone and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Harding High School and was a retired customer service representative for the United Illuminating Company. Above all else, Gail enjoyed being a grandmother. Survivors include her devoted sons, Robert Baptist and his wife Sue of Southport, and Jeff Baptist of Stratford, and her cherished grandchildren, Kylie, Nikki and Rory. Funeral services and interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. Those desiring may make a donation in memory of Gail to the National MS Society P.O. Box 4527 NY, NY 10163. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -