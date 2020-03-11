|
Gail A. Baptist
Gail A. Baptist, age 80, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Robert Baptist passed away on March 9, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Gail was born in Bridgeport on February 3, 1940 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Czur) Stone and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Harding High School and was a retired customer service representative for the United Illuminating Company. Above all else, Gail enjoyed being a grandmother. Survivors include her devoted sons, Robert Baptist and his wife Sue of Southport, and Jeff Baptist of Stratford, and her cherished grandchildren, Kylie, Nikki and Rory. Funeral services and interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. Those desiring may make a donation in memory of Gail to the National MS Society P.O. Box 4527 NY, NY 10163. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2020