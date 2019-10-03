Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Westport Unitarian Universalist Church Memorial Garden
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Deaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Deaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Deaver Obituary
Gail Deaver
Gail Deaver Interment Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Westport Unitarian Universalist Church Memorial Garden. Gail passed away on October 7, 2018 in Stuart, FL. A reception to celebrate Gail's life will follow at one of her favorite places Compo Beach, Westport, CT. Look for a white tent. Text Elly (954-298-5489) with questions.
Gail is survived by her daughters Elly Keane, Grace Mauzy; grandchildren Janet Marley-Mauzy, Chris Keane, Jamie Crane-Mauzy, Jeanee Crane-Mauzy, Jilly Crane-Mauzy; and great-grandson Tilaani Marley.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.