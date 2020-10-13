1/
Gail Glodgett
1952 - 2020
Gail Lynn Glodgett
Gail Lynn Ford Glodgett died Bridgeport Hospital, October 11, 2020. Born Norwalk, CT April 7th, 1952. First Child of Ted and Elinor (Bloom) Ford, both deceased. Gail worked for Quest diagnostics for 25 years. She is survived by her sons, Edward & Brian Glodgett of Stratford CT, her brother, Brian and his wife Lynn of Reedville, Virginia, and her uncle, Ralph Bloom of Norwalk, CT. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post & The Hour on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
