Gail A. Libbey Gorlo, age 79, of Stratford, beloved wife of Donald Gorlo, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 in her residence with her loving family by her side. Gail was born on December 5, 1940 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Waldo and Ruth Hildebrand Libbey. Gail in her younger years was a beloved elementary school teacher. After that she became a wine connoisseur, traveling the world to learn as much as she could about the makings of a good wine in various regions. She used this knowledge to open several wine stores in the area. Gail was also a very active member of Unity UCC Church in Trumbull where she held many positions over the years including moderator, bell ringer, treasurer and Sunday school teacher. In addition to her beloved husband, Donald, Gail is also survived by one son, Keith Gorlo and wife Marietta of Stratford; one daughter, Kimberly Hayward and husband Lawrence of Venice, Florida; three grandchildren, Sarah, William and Sonny; and one sister, Patricia Parrott and husband Richard of Florida. According to Gail's wishes, all services were held privately. The Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To celebrate her memory, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020