Gail Marks
1938 - 2020
Gail Lois Marks
Dec 1, 1938 - Sep 19, 2020.
Gail Lois Marks, age 81, of Stratford, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19, 2020. Gail was born December 1, 1938 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Alton and Margaret (Ahern) Marks and had been a lifelong area resident. Gail was a graduate of McKinley Grade School, Harding High School and the University of Bridgeport where she studied fashion merchandising. She had a long career as a Sportswear Buyer for Lord and Taylor, New York City. This afforded her extensive buying trips around the world, one of which was Israel where she fell in love with Jerusalem and joined and became very active with the sisters of Notre Dame de Sion (NDS). She was there and in other NDS homes in Canada, Paris and Rome. An illness sent her back home to Stratford and she worked the next 20 years at Sacred Heart University as an assistant to the Dean of Admissions. Gail was predeceased by her sister, Judith Margaret (Marks) Barbary and is survived by her nephew, Daniel Alton Barbary; niece Christina Nicole Polasko; three grandnephews, Daniel J. Hager-Barbary, Jonathan (Rex) Polasko and Shawn Daniel Polasko; grandniece Lindsay Polasko and three great-grandnephews, Bentley, Aiden and Alex. Friends are invited to visit with her family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Saint James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be in Saint Michael's Cemetery. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
