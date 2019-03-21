Gail P. Pieger

On March 15, 2019, Gail Patricia Pieger, 81, passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center, only five days after the passing of her beloved husband Robert. A graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing, she worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent's and at the Carolton Convalescent Hospital, where she worked as a supervisory Head Nurse (unless there was a hint of snow in the forecast) until retirement. Daughter of the late Alice (Kohler) and Leslie Westerberg, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Robert; her brother Robert Westerberg; and infant son Brian. Gail is survived by her sons Robert (Anna May); David (Dawn); Gerard (Vanessa); grandchildren Jennifer, David, Lindsay, Nina and Abigail; nieces Leslie Clark and Tracy Crabb; sister-in-law Elaine; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gail was known as "The Mother" by many who knew her, particularly her neighbors and son's friends who needed advice, a kind word or an attentive ear. She helped to ease the heaviest of burdens and to resolve the seemingly irresolvable. Always putting the needs of others before herself, on her last day, she joked she was taking time away from everyone's busy day including the nurses attending to her, instructing that they should be devoting their time to helping other patients. Before passing, she spoke to each family member offering words of encouragement, friendly advice, strength and guidance, including "behave yourself" (only directed to those requiring that particular advice). Fond of Cape Cod vacations and cruises to the Caribbean, she enjoyed listening to the scanner and paid close attention to what was going on with the weather. She also dearly loved and will be missed by her furry grandchildren Winnie and Zorro; Clarisse and Amelia; Cooper; and Bella and Charlie.

Gail was extremely appreciative for the superior care she received, particularly from Doctors Berard and Simkovitz and from all at the SWIM center at St. Vincent's. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at St. Margaret Mary's Church, 50 Donovan Ln., Shelton, with interment to follow at the St. Monica Mausoleum, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Swim Across the Sound, care of St. Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606 in grateful appreciation for the outstanding personal care provided by SWIM and the St. Vincent's staff. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary