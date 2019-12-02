|
Garbis Merdinoglu
Garbis Merdinoglu, age 94, of Fairfield, CT passed away December 1, 2019. He was born in Istanbul,Turkey, son of the late Mihran and Mary Merdinoglu. He was a retired plumber/carpenter who loved to build items for his family including desks, night stands, and hope chests. He enjoyed working with his hands and playing backgammon with friends and family. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his beloved wife Silva (DerAtamyan) Merdinoglu; his devoted son Jack and his wife Robin Merdinoglu; his cherished grandson, Todd and his wife Becca Daigle and their daughter Caitlyn Daigle; his sister-in-law Carol Merdinolu; his brother-in-law Markar and his wife Sarlot DerAtamyan and several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Dr. Murat Merdinolu and Hagop Merindinoglu. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. directly at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, 1460 Huntington Turnpike, Trumbull, CT with the Rev. Dr. Fr. Untzag Nalbandian assisted by V. Rev.Fr. Norayr Kazazian officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Church. Prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Armenian Church choir of the Holy Ascension or Smile Train P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231 Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019