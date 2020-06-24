Garry H. Meyers

Garry H. Meyers, 89, of Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Garry was a teacher, a storyteller, and a marriage and family therapist, but most important, he was the beloved husband of Donna Rae Hitt Meyers for 51 years, and father to Liese Meyers Niedermayer, Jennifer Meyers (Mark), Adam Meyers (Ingrid), Melissa Fable Dempsey, Kimberly Fable, and Chaz Fable (Valeria). Garry was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Rebekah Meyers Aronson.

Garry was born on June 26, 1930, to Henry L. and Mary Shattuck Meyers in Bridgeport, CT. After graduating Warren G. Harding High School in 1948, Garry attended Dartmouth, earning a membership in Phi Beta Kappa while there and the distinction of Magna Cum Laude as a graduate in 1952.

Garry was a veteran of the Korean War, and earned a master's degree in education from the University of Bridgeport in 1956 on the GI Bill. He taught English at Staples High School in Westport, CT, and was a principal of the firm Tape Book, before creating the first public high school special education program for emotionally disturbed adolescents in the state of Connecticut. The gratification Garry experienced as he developed this safe place for "the kids" spurred him to devote his professional life to helping more children and more families. With the invaluable encouragement of Dr. Harry Brown, he pursued a master's in marriage and family therapy from Southern Connecticut State University, becoming a licensed MFT in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Whether he was in line at the hardware store or traveling to Russia, Garry was always making new friends. He had an agile, insatiable mind, an irreverent, irresistible sense of humor, and a genuine interest in everyone he'd meet. His life was a celebration of the people he loved, the places he and Donna visited, and the stories that grew from these experiences.

During their years together, Garry and Donna called many places home - Westport, Redding, and Sandy Hook, CT; Astoria, NY; Oak Bluffs, MA; and Stratford, CT, among them.

In their home on Martha's Vineyard, Garry and Donna created a haven for family and friends to make and share memories that will comfort all who were fortunate enough to spend time there; it was especially cherished by Garry's grandchildren, Bryan, Erich, Stephanie, Randi, Jessica, Daniel, Jacqueline, Kristen, Alexandra, Matthew, Teddy, Olivia, David, Kiona, Julie Rae, Julian, and Julia.

A celebration of Garry's life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to The

Trevor Project or to the Center for Spectrum Services.



