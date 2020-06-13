Gary Alfred Trudell
Gary Alfred Trudell, age 70, of Monroe, beloved husband of Mary Lou Faiella Trudell, passed away peacefully at home. He was born in New Haven on November 17, 1949 and was predeceased by his parents, Lionel and Theresa Cioffi Trudell, his brother George L. Trudell and his in-laws Marion Bottillo Faiella and Louis E. Faiella, Sr. In addition to his beloved wife of 44 years, Mary Lou, survivors include his cherished daughter Briana Trudell and her fiancé Ryan Lybarger of Monroe, brother-in-law, Louis E. Faiella Jr. (Corinne) of Wallingford and sister-in-law, Rosemary Trudell of Newtown. Also survived by his niece, Dana Trudell Manzi (Raymond), nephew George L. Trudell II (Leslie), and nephew and Godson Atty. Louis E. Faiella III (Atty. Yesenia Faiella), as well as many great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Gary Alfred Trudell, age 70, of Monroe, beloved husband of Mary Lou Faiella Trudell, passed away peacefully at home. He was born in New Haven on November 17, 1949 and was predeceased by his parents, Lionel and Theresa Cioffi Trudell, his brother George L. Trudell and his in-laws Marion Bottillo Faiella and Louis E. Faiella, Sr. In addition to his beloved wife of 44 years, Mary Lou, survivors include his cherished daughter Briana Trudell and her fiancé Ryan Lybarger of Monroe, brother-in-law, Louis E. Faiella Jr. (Corinne) of Wallingford and sister-in-law, Rosemary Trudell of Newtown. Also survived by his niece, Dana Trudell Manzi (Raymond), nephew George L. Trudell II (Leslie), and nephew and Godson Atty. Louis E. Faiella III (Atty. Yesenia Faiella), as well as many great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 13, 2020.