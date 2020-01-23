|
Gary R. Boyhen
Gary Reynolds Boyhen, age 77, of Stratford, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on January 20, 2020.
He was born to parents, Peter and Ethel Boyhen, on November 15, 1942 in Bridgeport, CT. Gary graduated from Stratford High School and the University of New Haven with a Bachelor Degree of Science.
He worked at Dresser Industries, was a substitute teacher within the Stratford school system and a starter at the Short Beach Golf Course.
Whether it be going to the beach, puttering around in his yard, playing golf, target shooting, reading, helping his kids with their home projects, or spending time with his grandchildren, he selflessly committed his life to those he loved.
Gary is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his daughter Deborah DeFrancesco and husband Frank; his son Kevin Boyhen and wife Kylie; his three beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas, Addison and Rowan; his sister and brother-in-law Ellen and Raymond Laskowski; and his nieces and nephews. Gary is predeceased by his parents and his siblings.
A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Parish, 500 Wigwam Ln, Stratford, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cancer Research Institute.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 24, 2020