Gary Buckman
Gary Buckman
Gary Buckman, age 54, of Trumbull, CT, passed away on September 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Gary was born in Newton, MA, a son of Elcha Shain Buckman and Sheldon Buckman.
Gary grew up in Randolph, MA, before attending the University of Miami, and settling in FL, where he began his career in the wine and beverage industry. Gary spent the past 4 years in Maine, pursuing his passions, and was always accompanied by his loyal canines, Cali and Leo.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Michelle, of Trumbull, CT, his devoted children, Adam and Jordan, his parents, Elcha Shain Buckman and Sheldon Buckman, and his dear brothers, Scott and Joel.
Services were held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield.
Shiva will be observed at his home in Trumbull.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network (NCAN), Netcancerawareness.org.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
