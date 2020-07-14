1/1
Gary Dennis Clyburn
1942 - 2020
Gary Dennis "REB" Clyburn, age 77, of Shelton entered into rest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. Dennis was born in Princeton, West Virginia on June 4, 1942 son of the late Roy and Myrtle (Hill) Clyburn. Dennis is the beloved brother of Donald, Michael, Earl and Mark Clyburn of West Virginia and the late Connie Clyburn. He worked for Ruger Gun and Raybestos for many years before his retirement. Dennis was an avid sports watcher, especially golf, auto and horse racing. In his day, he was an exceptional bowler and pool player and also a smooth dancer. He loved to tell jokes and shared a new one every day. Most of all, his family was especially important to Dennis. Only miles separated him from his brothers whom he loved deeply. Always by his side, his loving companion of 39 years Virginia A. Ljungquist and her girls and grandchildren whom Dennis treated as his own, Deborah Boroski and daughter Tanya Boroski, Bonnie Ljungquist and daughters Jennifer and Jessica Maybeck and Karen Settanni and son Joseph Settanni. Friends may call on Friday from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Friends can leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Dennis had a unique personality with a delightful West Virginia accent that would bring a smile to anyone. "I'm just over yonder, beyond that hill. Hi and bye y'all."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
04:30 - 05:30 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
