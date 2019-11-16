|
Gary Disbrow
Gary Raymond Disbrow, age 65, of Seymour, CT passed away in the early morning hours of October 12th at Yale New Haven Hospital, following a two year battle with cancer.
Gary was born on March 11, 1954, to Evelyn Ellen Smith and Raymond Charles Disbrow in Norwalk, CT and grew up in Stratford and Trumbull, CT. He married Debra Disbrow in 1985 and they had two children, Jeffrey and Rebecca.
Gary earned his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and later his Master's degree in Engineering Management from the University of Bridgeport. Gary worked as a Mechanical Engineer all his life. He worked for DRS Leonardo (formerly Eaton Corporation) for 34 years and continued working up until his death.
For most of his life Gary was an active golfer and loved cars, motorcycles, boats, and coaching his children's sports team. Gary was known by all as a calm, kind and generous man; "a true gentleman".
Gary is survived by his two children Jeffrey and Rebecca Disbrow, his ex-wife and friend Debra Disbrow, his sister Donna Sienkiewicz and her husband Chuck and their daughter Tracy.
Gary will be very missed by his family, his friends, and his longtime colleagues at DRS.
Donations may be made in Gary's memory to the National Foundation for Cancer Research.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2019