Gary John Fitzpatrick
Gary John Fitzpatrick (Fitzy), age 62 of Monroe, Owner of Fitzpatrick Electric, a master electrician, passed peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born April 27,1958, he was the beloved son of Jennie (Migliore) Fitzpatrick and the late John Fitzpatrick. He was a loving father to Meghan and Jena Fitzpatrick. He leaves behind his longtime companion, Monica Bonito and her son Matthew. He is also survived by a sister, Kathleen Miranti, and her spouse David, and a brother, John Fitzpatrick. He was a loving uncle to Matthew and Amy Miranti, uncle, and father figure to Corey Tonning, an aunt, Celia Maiocco and many cousins and friends.
Gary loved playing lotto, sitting in his favorite chair watching the Yankees or Giants, eating Monica's wonderful cooking, their annual trips to Saratoga and Vermont. To know Gary was to love him, he would give you the shirt off his back and always had a smile on his face.Our family would like to thank all the nurses at Griffin hospital and St. Vincent's for their kindness and care. Especially Judy, who eased our pain with her kindness.
Due to the current situation a celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2020.