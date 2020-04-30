|
|
Gary Holm-Hansen
Gary (Ozzie) Holm-Hansen of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020.
Gary was predeceased by his parents Phyllis and Vebjorn Holm-Hansen; his brother Tom Holm-Hansen; his grandparents Tom and Millie Verdi and Osmund and Bergliot Holm-Hansen, as well as his beloved dog Suki. He is survived by his wife Michele of Fairfield, CT; his brothers Kevin and wife Jo of Bristol VT, Steven and wife Mary of Easton, CT, Brian and wife Ivett of Falls Church, VA; sister-in-law Donna Lacombe and nieces Kristen Nowacki and Amy Ritchie; nephews Ian, Christian, and Colin Holm-Hansen as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Gary graduated from Roger Ludlowe HS in Fairfield, CT and Norwalk Technical College and worked at Walmart for many years.
Gary loved saltwater fishing and the Fairfield beaches, talking about politics, taking long car rides with his Dad, and anything related to rockets and space exploration. He was a kind soul with a great sense of humor who appreciated the beauty of nature, the tranquility of the ocean, and the wonders of the universe. He will be greatly missed by all.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in his memory to Save the Sound, 900 Chapel Street, Suite 2202, New Haven, CT 06510 www.savethesound.org/donate. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020