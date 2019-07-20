Gary Kolesar

Gary L. Kolesar age 71, of Shelton passed peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born on September 15, 1947 in Bloomington, Illinois to the late Harold and Lillian (Carr) Kolesar. He was the loved and cherished husband of Barbara and the best dad anyone could ever ask for of Krista Kolesar and his fur baby Coco. He will always be a special "Pa" to Julian and Maddie.

Gary loved music, especially the 50's and the blues, fishing, animals and nature, golf, woodworking and was a professional tinkerer. He will always be admired for his strength, resilience and sense of humor as he fought his way back from serious illness multiple times over the last fifteen years.

Gary is survived by his sister-in-law Jill Koos and her fiancé Ken Bernhard, brother-in-law Gary Koos, his nieces Jennifer (Anthony) Mica and Michelle Koos and nephew Seth (Patrycja) Koos and his dear cousins Carol, Rosemary, Doreen, Deborah and Dorothea. He was predeceased by his brothers Harold John (Jon) Jr. and Michael J. Kolesar and sister Linda (Lin) G. Kolesar.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bridgeport Hospital's MICU for their care and compassion during the final hours of Gary's life. We invite friends and loved ones to attend a celebration of Gary's life on Monday, July 22nd from 4-8 pm with prayers at 7 pm, Pastor William Gast officiating in the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Interment will be private.

