Gary Laneuville
Gary Laneuville, age 55, of Trumbull, passed away October 29, 2019. Gary was born in Bridgeport and was a longtime Trumbull resident. He graduated from Trumbull High School in 1981. He worked for Butler Enterprises and A Quick Pick Crane & Rigging Service. Survivors include his mother Joline Laneuville; his brothers Roger (Izablela) Laneuville and Norman (Annette) Laneuville; his sister Nancy Shairer and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Roger Henri Laneuville Sr. and his brother Robert M. Laneuville.Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull followed by inurnment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 1, 2019