Gary Moroni
Gary Moroni, age 64, of Stratford passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of Angelo and Bernice LoConte Moroni. Gary was a graduate of the University of Bridgeport where he earned his Bachelor's degree. After a long career in various financial positions he became the Card Services Program Manager before he retired from Sikorsky Federal Credit Union.
Survivors include a sister, Valerie Sandor and her husband James of Trumbull, nephew, Matthew Sandor, niece Lauren Branco and her husband David, great-nephew and niece, Alexander and Clare Branco, as well as his dear friends, Robert Iannotti and Rob Mihaley.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, there will be no calling hours. All are invited to join the family for a graveside service on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing is required. The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
