1/1
Gary Moroni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Moroni
Gary Moroni, age 64, of Stratford passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of Angelo and Bernice LoConte Moroni. Gary was a graduate of the University of Bridgeport where he earned his Bachelor's degree. After a long career in various financial positions he became the Card Services Program Manager before he retired from Sikorsky Federal Credit Union.
Survivors include a sister, Valerie Sandor and her husband James of Trumbull, nephew, Matthew Sandor, niece Lauren Branco and her husband David, great-nephew and niece, Alexander and Clare Branco, as well as his dear friends, Robert Iannotti and Rob Mihaley.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, there will be no calling hours. All are invited to join the family for a graveside service on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing is required. The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved