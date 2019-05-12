Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gary Pronechen Obituary
Gary Richard Pronechen
Gary Richard Pronechen, age 56, of Stratford, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport to the late Michael and Theresa (Kusha) Pronechen, Gary first graduated St. Michael's School, then, Stratford High. Gary lived and worked most of his life in Stratford. He was an engine rebuilder, one of which held a IHRA national record. In 1993 a two vehicle accident, where he was not at fault, left him without the use of his legs and hands at age 30. He loved football Sundays with his friends and cruising the shopping malls in his wheelchair. Gary leaves behind his brothers, Michael, Richard, Wayne, his sister, Dawn, cousins, Judith Cosentino, Barbara Morgan and several other cousins and friends all who love him dearly. Despite being a quadriplegic for nearly half his life, Gary never complained about his fate... Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and 10:00 a.m. in Our lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. To make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2019
