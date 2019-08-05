|
|
Gary Rosoff
Gary Rosoff, age 63 of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a brief illness at Yale New Haven Hospital. Gary was born in Bridgeport, a son of Stanley and Elaine Rosoff. Gary earned a Bachelor's Degree at the University of Connecticut in music education and was a music teacher at Windham High School and Fairfield Prep. For the past 20 years, Gary enjoyed driving for a car service and took pride in serving his regular passengers. Gary was a proud Eagle Scout and conducted the choir at Congregation B'nai Israel for the past two decades. Gary is survived by his mother, Elaine Rosoff; his daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie Rosoff and Daniel Baxter; his son, Sam Rosoff; his partner, Jennifer Goodwin; his former spouse, Ellen Rosoff; his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Ingrid Rosoff; and his sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Ronald Noren. Gary was predeceased by his father, Stanley Rosoff. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation B'nai Israel Music Fund or to Neighborhood Studios (nstudios.org).
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2019