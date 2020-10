Gay Alice Larson

Graveside services for Gay Alice Larson will be held on October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a gathering following the service. All those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Gay Alice Larson passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home in West Wardsboro, VT.



