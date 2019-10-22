|
Gaylord A. Paddock
Gaylord A. Paddock, 88, of Monroe, died surrounded by family and friends, in Bridgeport Hospital on September 26, 2019, the result of an injury sustained by a fall.
Born In Rochester, New York on May 16, 1931, to Gerald L. and Mabel S. Paddock, he spent 24 years as an Eastman Kodak Technical Representative after leaving his family's printing business, Paddock Press in Rochester. He moved to Connecticut in 1970, and eventually left Kodak to become a technical sales representative for BESCO, Danbury Photographic, and Northeast Graphics, retiring officially in 1996.
His great love of trains led him to follow train tracks all over the Northeast and to continually seek out train stations old and new.
Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Andrea (Oros-Grobnagger) Paddock of Monroe, sons Guy Elsmore-Paddock (Bradley) of Woburn, MA., Glenn Paddock (Dolores) of Cheshire, CT, Bryan Paddock of Washington, CT, Todd Paddock of Scarborough, ME, Daryl Paddock, currently of Wayne, NY as well as two grandchildren, Benjamin Paddock of Mechanic falls, ME, Alexandra Paddock Curran of Elgin, OK and one great-grandchild, Eleanor Paddock of Mechanics Falls, ME.
The funeral mass was held at St. Jude Church, Monroe, officiated by the Rev. James Bates with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 24, 2019