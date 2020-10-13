Gene Dickinson
Lenoir, NC – Gene Dickinson, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Caldwell Hospice. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 7, 1935 to the late Eugene and Margaret Dickinson. He was married to Gail Grohs Dickinson of the residence for 42 years.
Gene was a retired Captain of the United States Army and later served in the Army Reserves and Connecticut National Guard where he was a helicopter pilot.
He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Gene will be remembered for his hard-working nature and sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Robert and Andrew Dickinson; and brother, Robert Dickinson.
Other than his wife, Gene is survived by his children, Debbie Buonincontra and husband, Jon; Chip Dickinson and wife, Rowena; Cindi Dickinson; Tamara Dickinson; and Jessica Dickinson; grandchildren, Kristyn LaTorre and husband, Joe Anthony; Michael Buonincontra and fiancée, Rebecca Sherwood; Gene Dickinson; Amy Dickinson; and Ashton Kincaid; great-grandchildren, Jaimie Brickett and Gabriel LaTorre.
A graveside service for Gene will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com
Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Dickinson family.