Genevieve M. Takacs

Genevieve (Mehm) Takacs, age 94, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Lord Chamberlain, Stratford. She was the beloved wife of the late George Mehm and more recently Albert Takacs. Born in Scranton, PA on June 17, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Maurice C. and Matilda Boos Snyder. Mrs. Takacs had been employed by the City of Bridgeport Board of Education, where she worked as an administrative assistant for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed needle point and sewing, and had a love for reading, dancing and traveling. She also looked forward to socializing with her girlfriends at their weekly card games. Her faith was extremely important to her and she was an active member of St. Peter Church in Bridgeport and more recently at St. Mark Church, Stratford. Her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving children, Gerald Mehm and his wife Jill of Truckee, CA, Joan Battaglia and her husband John III of Bridgeport and John Mehm and his wife Helen of Waterbury, her stepsons, Peter Takacs and his wife Lynn of Lake Forest, CA and Philip Takacs of Banning, CA, her cherished grandchildren, Stephanie Ryder and her wife Carrie, Andrew Mehm and his wife Christina, Gregory Mehm, Michele Goode and her husband Jon, Amy Mallardi and her husband Tony, John Battaglia IV and his wife Carrie, Matthew Lopez and his husband Javier, Grace Mehm and Claire Mehm, and her adored great-grandchildren, Jack and Shea Goode, Alex Saenz, Anna Mallardi, John Battaglia V, Carley Battaglia, Caitlyn Battaglia and Abigail Lopez. She also leaves her brother, Joseph Snyder and his wife Mel of Fairfield, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her two late husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Gretschel. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Lord Chamberlain for the care and compassion they extended during Genevieve's stay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary