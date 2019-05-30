Genevieve Mingrone

Genevieve Mingrone, age 87, a lifelong Shelton resident entered into rest on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Griffin Hospital of Derby. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Anthony R. Mingrone, Sr. She was born in Shelton on January 15, 1932 the daughter of the late Gustavo and Venusta Vagnini. Genevieve worked as a secretary at Hershey Metal before leaving work to raise her two sons. She would later go on to finish her career as a secretary at Tomasella and Schlitter Accounting Firm. She was a graduate of Shelton High School and a very proud cheerleader during her time there. Genevieve is survived by her sons John Everett Mingrone (Janice Smith) and Anthony R. Mingrone, Jr. (Darlene), and her loving grandchildren Joseph, Erin, Ariel and Felicia Mingrone. She was predeceased by her sister Freida Lynn. Friends are invited to attend Genevieve's memorial service on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary